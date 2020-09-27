Letter to the Editor: Rush to replace Ginsburg says a lot about Republican party

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am not surprised but am appalled that Trump, McConnell and even our own senator, McSally, along with most of the other Republican senators, have decided to go ahead with the nomination to fill Justice Ginsburg's seat on the Supreme Court.

Four years ago the Republicans set a precedent when they chose not to entertain Obama's Supreme Court nomination citing the upcoming election, which was still nine months away, arguing that the people should have a say in who gets to make the nomination. But now that they hold the presidency and the Senate, those sentiments have flown away and it is now OK to vote on a nomination even though the election is only six weeks away. Worse, they say it is OK to vote on a nomination in the lame duck session if Biden is elected to replace Trump.

All that talk about the rights of the people to choose turn out to be just words. The veil is removed and the real motives are uncovered -- obstruct if you can, use power if you can, but the heck with the will of the people.