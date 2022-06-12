 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Roundabout viewed as another bad traffic decision for city

Letters

I'm troubled by by the Cedar, Fourth Street, Lockett roundabout. I believe an undertaking of this magnitude should be considered by the voters. Yes, the mayor and councilmembers were voted into office, but I lack faith in their decision when the priority should be the traffic on Milton, West and East Route 66.

BILL MCCAULEY

Flagstaff

