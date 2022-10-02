Letter to the Editor: Rogers voter fraud scheme comes as no surprise to reader

It certainly was not a surprise to once again see an article on the front page of the Saturday, Sept. 24, edition of the Daily Sun titled “Rogers voting scheme exposed.” The “Rogers” mentioned in the article is none other than our state senator, Wendy Rogers, who is up for reelection in November.

It well-known and documented (do a Google search to find out for yourself) that Ms. Rogers is a member of the Oath Keepers, a group of election-denying individuals who participated in the January 6 insurrection to throw out our 2020 presidential election. Now she is participating in a scheme that could affect the results of our upcoming elections. Thankfully the scheme would not be successful. Do we really want Ms. Rogers to represent us?