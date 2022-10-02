 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the Editor: Rogers voter fraud scheme comes as no surprise to reader

  • 0
Letters

It certainly was not a surprise to once again see an article on the front page of the Saturday, Sept. 24, edition of the Daily Sun titled “Rogers voting scheme exposed.” The “Rogers” mentioned in the article is none other than our state senator, Wendy Rogers, who is up for reelection in November.

It well-known and documented (do a Google search to find out for yourself) that Ms. Rogers is a member of the Oath Keepers, a group of election-denying individuals who participated in the January 6 insurrection to throw out our 2020 presidential election. Now she is participating in a scheme that could affect the results of our upcoming elections. Thankfully the scheme would not be successful. Do we really want Ms. Rogers to represent us?

JAN RYBKA

Flagstaff

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)