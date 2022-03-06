Letter to the Editor: Rogers situation provides example of importance of voting

Arizonans strongly support public education. As a retired teacher, I do too and recently contacted LD6 Sen. Wendy Rogers’ office to urge her to vote "yes" on lifting the education spending cap (Aggregate Expenditure Limit) on our schools. Her automated email reply was the only response I received. Yesterday Sen. Rogers voted "no," proclaiming "yes" would “…line the pockets of communist teachers…”

The LD6 Senator followed this vote by speaking to the America First Political Action Conference, which represents white nationalists, Nazis and other radicals. She proposed to build gallows and lynch politicians who disagree with her, followed up by pro-Russia and anti-Semitic comments on her social media. Some colleagues in her own party lashed out, and the AZ Senate voted overwhelmingly to censure her.

Most voters in LD6 do not support the representation the senator gives us and do not agree she speaks for all her constituents. Instead, we need people who truly speak for us, not just an extreme segment. Rather than focusing on divisive issues to benefit fundraising, we want representatives to ask what is important and to focus on the most critical issues to our district and our state.

We must write letters to the editor, comment on social media and remind our colleagues, friends and family about the stakes involved in our upcoming election. We want people to run for office who understand what we truly care about, and will seek to give us the Arizona we want. It’s our future.

ANNE HART

Flagstaff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0