 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the Editor: Rogers attending white supremacist rallies while pen sits dry

  • 0
Letters

I might be old-fashioned, but I've always believed that in our republic our representatives have special responsibilities to their constituents. For example, legislators are expected to respond to our letters. If you have any experience with Wendy Rogers, you soon learn that she does not share that expectation and does not respond to constituent emails.

I know that she has a full plate and is busy. But attending neo-Nazi conferences, white supremacist rallies, and election denialist meetings should perhaps happen after she has attended to her duties. What do you think, Wendy?

MICHAEL BARON

Flagstaff

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)