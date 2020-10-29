Letter to the Editor: Rogers' attack ads example of why she still can't lead

While listening to the radio yesterday, I heard several ads attacking Felicia French, the Democratic candidate running for the state Senate. The ads -- paid for by Wendy Rogers, French’s opponent -- consisted entirely of lies.
Rogers has a history of running smear campaigns. She is a weak candidate and has lost five elections for political office going back to 2010. In all five campaigns, she earned a reputation for lying and playing dirty politics.
Below are some further examples related to Rogers’ character (or lack thereof):
-- She lies. This summer, LD6 Republicans accused Rogers of falsely claiming endorsements of several local leaders in Taylor and Snowflake.
-- She lies. She claims that she resides in Flagstaff (even though her business and primary home are in Tempe, with just a travel trailer in Flagstaff).
-- She lies. In 2018 she falsely claimed that her Republican opponent (Steve Smith) worked for a modeling agency that was connected to sex trafficking.
-- She is extreme. She belongs to Oath Keepers, which she has promoted in social media and advertising. Oath Keepers is a radical right-wing militia group known for its bizarre conspiracy theories and white supremacy beliefs.
-- She is extreme. She has publicly stated that she opposes Medicare and argued that Social Security is “unconstitutional” and should be “phased out.”
Instead of informing voters about her vision for northern Arizona, Wendy Rogers relies on dirty politics -- and obsequiously praising Trump. Spreading lies, hatred, and fear is and always has been Rogers’ primary campaign "strategy."
KARYN RIEDELL
Flagstaff
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!