Letter to the Editor: Rogers' attack ads example of why she still can't lead

While listening to the radio yesterday, I heard several ads attacking Felicia French, the Democratic candidate running for the state Senate. The ads -- paid for by Wendy Rogers, French’s opponent -- consisted entirely of lies.

Rogers has a history of running smear campaigns. She is a weak candidate and has lost five elections for political office going back to 2010. In all five campaigns, she earned a reputation for lying and playing dirty politics.

Below are some further examples related to Rogers’ character (or lack thereof):

-- She lies. This summer, LD6 Republicans accused Rogers of falsely claiming endorsements of several local leaders in Taylor and Snowflake.

-- She lies. She claims that she resides in Flagstaff (even though her business and primary home are in Tempe, with just a travel trailer in Flagstaff).

-- She lies. In 2018 she falsely claimed that her Republican opponent (Steve Smith) worked for a modeling agency that was connected to sex trafficking.

-- She is extreme. She belongs to Oath Keepers, which she has promoted in social media and advertising. Oath Keepers is a radical right-wing militia group known for its bizarre conspiracy theories and white supremacy beliefs.