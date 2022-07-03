Letter to the Editor: Roe v. Wade decision sparks trepidation

Although it comes as no surprise, it is shocking that Roe v. Wade has been overturned. With a swipe of a pen, the majority of the Supreme Court has erased a woman’s fundamental right to health care and have rendered women second class citizens. All this in the land which was founded on the promise of liberty and equality.

Other court decisions that established a constitutional right for contraceptives, interracial marriage, same sex marriage, and decisions striking down anti-sodomy laws, like Roe v. Wade, found their constitutional nexus in the right to privacy implied in the 1st Amendment and liberty interests enumerated in the 14th Amendment. The majority of the Supreme Court, made up of originalists, now find no such constitutional nexus. This calls into question how long these other hard fought for civil rights will continue to be the law of the land.

It is ironic, but it also comes as no surprise, that this Supreme Court has terminated women’s status as equal citizens at the same time our nation is battling to uphold the basic tenants of our democracy. There are some in our current society that do not believe we are all equal and authoritarianism is on the rise. Make no mistake, our fundamental rights as full and equal citizens are under attack. It will take all of us to stand up, speak up and declare; not on our watch.

PATRICE HORSTMAN

PATTY HANSEN

SARAH BENATAR

