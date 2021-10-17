Letter to the Editor: Road project gets thumbs up

Having just read the article in the paper regarding the University and Beulah Lane alignment coupled with an underground crossing under Milton, I must say that this an impressive project that is long overdue and I give credit to the city council and staff for finally bringing this up to the design level.

Without question this project will be an expensive project from design to completion that will definitely be a significant improvement of this intersection. I can only say that as a retired business member of the community for over 70 years, I heartily support this endeavor. There are other expensive road projects in the queue, but this project has top priority in my view.