Letter to the Editor: Ride-share driver suggests commencement traffic jam solutions

CONGRATULATIONS NAU GRADUATES! Also to traffic police during this stressful time.

This year was especially hectic due to the First Friday Downtown Art Walk and Mother’s Day. We were not as prepared for the huge influx of traffic on our road as we could have been.

Although there were shuttles on campus, the pickup/dropoff locations were not clear. As an Uber driver, when I asked for rerouting directions, traffic police shouted at me to keep moving. My passengers were late, I was dismayed and everyone was confused and not a little embarrassed.

My passengers had come a long way at great expense and deserved more of a red carpet rather than the royal runaround they received. I know Flagstaff but imagine how bewildered out-of-town parents must have felt in their exhaustion.

I have some suggestions for next year as it’s never too late for tomorrow:

Have designated pickup/dropoff locations for ride-share and taxis with shuttles that loop through those areas. Mark locations clearly and post the information at local businesses. Spread info through the Chamber of Commerce.

Allow ride-share and taxis to bypass roadblocks and allow us to use Beaver Street if we have required stickers/event passes posted on our vehicles.

Allow off-campus parking and make the south side of NAU automobile-free except for delivery trucks, buses, shuttles, ride-share and taxis.

Provide several well-marked “Information/Welcome Boothes” with a scannable website. Offer advice for detours, schedules and supplies manned by student representatives.

Keep procedures the same year to year so one publication can be available yearround at the Chamber of Commerce for Flagstaff Crowd Control Procedures.

Our visitors pay for hotels, food, rental cars, parking fees and taxes from these things alone pay for these traffic accommodations. It is a bad reflection on Flagstaff and NAU to not give people what they have paid for.

Let’s make this a more pleasant experience for all next year. Our visitors are worth it. Flagstaff businesses are worth it too.

MARY PATTON

Flagstaff

