Letter to the Editor: Ridding of racist landmarks allows for growth

I do not understand why so many people are having a hard time wrapping their minds around the importance of our evolving as a community by getting rid of landmarks that are clearly demeaning and hurtful for people and then finding ways to learn from our past and live into our future. Louis Agassiz perpetuated racist ideas through science, but clearly this is not being taken seriously by some.

To claim that the changing of a street name is going to lead to a “slippery slope” is one of the lamest excuses to not participate in an honest discussion about the darkest parts of our history. To falsely equate the need to change a street name from that of an historically racist person and that of a mythical bird or “beaver” is outrageous. As a community, why would we not want to progress through a negative past and into a more enlightened future?