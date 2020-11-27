Letter to the Editor: Ridding of racist landmarks allows for growth

I do not understand why so many people are having a hard time wrapping their minds around the importance of our evolving as a community by getting rid of landmarks that are clearly demeaning and hurtful for people and then finding ways to learn from our past and live into our future. Louis Agassiz perpetuated racist ideas through science, but clearly this is not being taken seriously by some.
To claim that the changing of a street name is going to lead to a “slippery slope” is one of the lamest excuses to not participate in an honest discussion about the darkest parts of our history. To falsely equate the need to change a street name from that of an historically racist person and that of a mythical bird or “beaver” is outrageous. As a community, why would we not want to progress through a negative past and into a more enlightened future?
Our country, our state and our city are going through a racial reckoning; why would we not try to make our community more welcoming as we attempt to create a more just and equal community? It is the prerogative of history teachers, local organizers, and other community members to continue educating our city on all aspects of our history so we can change and do something positive that will bring our city together. Living into our history means acknowledging the bad and then changing as we learn and grow. Taking down a racist landmark does not lead us to forget our history, but rather teaches us how we are practically and actively living into history.
We know Agassiz was a racist scientist, so now it is time to reflect and change what we know is bad, making room to honor those whom history has ignored until now. Flagstaff still suffers from this discriminatory past and this is a very small step to move us forward.
AUSTIN KERR
Flagstaff
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!