Rick Miller, quoted in your April 2 article on the Rio de Flag, is not only an expert advocate for much of the natural lands in and around Flagstaff, he is a gifted -- and generous -- artist. He, Friends of Dry Lake and I were active in the successful community efforts to save the Dry Lake Ranch rare wetlands in the mid-'90s. To celebrate the Friends of Dry Lake victory, Rick gave me a beautiful hand-carved (by him) wooden raven-headed walking stick. I use it to this day on my walks on Old Munds Highway. Rick Miller is a community treasure as much as the lands he cares for.