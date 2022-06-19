Letter to the Editor: Returnee from California offers ideas about fires, evacuations

We recently moved back to Flagstaff from Santa Rosa, California, where there are plenty of fires. They learned a lot from the Tubbs Fire in 2017.
All areas are divided into sections that have either names or numbers. For evacuations, these names or numbers are listed and everybody knows the designation for their area. The police installed the European-style sirens and only use them to drive through areas under evacuation notice to alert people who might not have received other notices. And the local radio station devotes most of their air time to fire updates and communication.
These are good ideas.
Regards,
JUDITH LUKAS
Flagstaff
