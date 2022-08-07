Letter to the Editor: Retired teacher recommends 'Rhetoric' before writing letters

As one retired English teacher to another, I must take issue with Mary Jacobson, whose letter in the Sun (7/31) berates Becky Daggett for using the pronoun "I" too much in her little bio published last month.

We often neglect the teacher's obligation to respond to our students' writing according to the assignment, not in general terms. Becky's task, along with the other candidates for mayor, was to tell readers why they should vote for her. And so she did, pointing to the many community services she has led, using the appropriate pronoun. Her competition used "we" for their purpose, to show activities they participated in.