Letter to the Editor: Retired teacher believes more needs to be done for schools

I am a retired FUSD teacher and substitute teacher. I have had the opportunity to substitute for teachers this year. Teachers are working harder than ever. Many teachers have to teach simultaneously in person and online. Lessons need to be posted twice, both on computer as well as in the classroom. Teachers have had to expand their skill sets to include not only their subject matter, but also to teach computer skills to children, some as young as 5 years old.
When school was strictly online, the Daily Sun printed opinions that the schools were missed as institutions of socialization and child abuse prevention. Schools also provide free meals and a safe place for children to stay when parents work. We need to support our schools both locally and at the state level. They are vital institutions.
SUSAN HOLIDAY
Flagstaff