Letter to the Editor: Results of actions, words from those like Blackman catching up

I watched in disgust as a mob of insurrectionists interfered in a lawful constitutional process in our nation’s capital. I found myself asking how we got here as a nation. It’s clear to me that we did not arrive at this overnight. Rather, the gradual erosion of long-held principles held by those in leadership positions have resulted in a failure of leadership.

One example of our failed leadership is found in the public statements Representative Walt Blackman -- an elected state official who continues to use his amplified social media presence that comes with public office to spread lies and conspiracy theories.

I can’t comment on Mr. Blackman’s motivations for making such statements. However, I can point out that on Jan. 2, Walt Blackman wrote on his Facebook page that “Biden did not win this election; It was stolen from President Trump.” This outright lie has been overwhelmingly proven false through multiple and independent national and state agency investigations, as well as processes which have played out within our judicial system.