Letter to the Editor: Responses, interactions from French, Rogers make a difference

As part of its Election 2020 series, the Arizona Daily Sun recently published an article profiling Democrat Felicia French and Republican Wendy Rogers. It came as no surprise to me that Rogers declined a phone interview with the reporter. So, the “interview” was through email. (In contrast, French did agree to a phone interview.)

I was also not surprised when I learned that Rogers declined to debate French at the Oct. 1 Let’s Debate event sponsored by the NAU Votes Coalition. Walt Blackman and Brenda Barton (the LD6 Republican candidates running for the state House) also declined to attend, leaving only French, Coral Evans (Democratic candidate for the state House) and Art Babbott (Independent candidate for the House).

Rogers’ failure to communicate with the public indicates a callous indifference. Such blasé disregard is also evident in her attitude towards local issues. When the reporter asked Rogers about “local control” issues (such as increasing the minimum wage, banning plastic bags and regulating short-term rentals), Rogers wrote that the state should stand up to local officials to protect their constituents. She said that “local governments often trample on citizens’ rights” and that “a few local tyrants” are passing laws that impose on the rights of “free people who already have a duly elected legislature and governor.”