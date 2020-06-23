Letter to the Editor: Respect is a two-way street when it comes to property rights

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In driving around Doney Park, I’ve noticed that legally placed candidate signs along roads have been removed or destroyed, a Class 2 Misdemeanor. Signs at county- and state-maintained road intersections and along the right of way are legally placed. Private property is set back from roads and intersections (right-of-way), making signs at intersections protected under law. Signs can also be placed on private property with the resident’s permission.

Further disturbing are several Doney Park Facebook posts stating someone(s) tampering with mail and private mailboxes. This is a Federal offense. Both activities are extremely disrespectful, particularly as we need be respectful of our fellow community members.

The right to express one’s nonviolent opinion is protected by the First Amendment, but willful property destruction is not. Individuals campaigning for elected office deserve our respect and a vote to determine who will serve. On a local, state and national level, we are better off if we learn about the candidates and vote for those with a grounded vision for our future.