Letter to the Editor: Respect is a two-way street when it comes to property rights

In driving around Doney Park, I’ve noticed that legally placed candidate signs along roads have been removed or destroyed, a Class 2 Misdemeanor. Signs at county- and state-maintained road intersections and along the right of way are legally placed. Private property is set back from roads and intersections (right-of-way), making signs at intersections protected under law. Signs can also be placed on private property with the resident’s permission.
Further disturbing are several Doney Park Facebook posts stating someone(s) tampering with mail and private mailboxes. This is a Federal offense. Both activities are extremely disrespectful, particularly as we need be respectful of our fellow community members.
The right to express one’s nonviolent opinion is protected by the First Amendment, but willful property destruction is not. Individuals campaigning for elected office deserve our respect and a vote to determine who will serve. On a local, state and national level, we are better off if we learn about the candidates and vote for those with a grounded vision for our future.
If you know someone who is tampering with personal mail or campaign signs, please contact law enforcement and provide them with information, perhaps a license plate photo. I ask that during this political and pandemic year that we be mindful of other people’s rights and share with each other, especially if they are different than ourselves. The way to Unite America is through honest, respectful dialogue.
BRYAN BATES
Doney Park
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!