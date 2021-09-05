Letter to the Editor: Residents feeling secondary to developers

We are residents of the Forestdale neighborhood. Within the city limits, but separated from the hustle and bustle of town by a mile and a half of dusty washboard on Herold Ranch Road, we greatly value the peace, quiet and proximity to nature here.

The proposed development of a paved, four-lane artery connecting East Butler Avenue to J.W. Powell Boulevard via South Fourth Street will forever change this neighborhood. This development is incompatible with the values of many Flagstaff residents, who take pride in the natural beauty of our surroundings, and the quality of life those surroundings offer, and who are frustrated by what appears to be a trend towards the interests of developers being placed ahead of the interests of tax-paying residents.

Specific concerns about the proposed development include: environmental impacts including noise pollution, light pollution, vehicle emissions and polluted runoff; health and safety of wildlife, children, pets and property; and negative impacts on property values because of the proximity of the road and the resulting loss of privacy.

We are disappointed that the City of Flagstaff appears to be pushing ahead with this development despite the near-unanimous lack of support for it by any of the people who will be most negatively affected by this plan, namely the homeowners currently living on South Fourth Street.