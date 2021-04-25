Letter to the Editor: Resident writes to support police

I was informed that the city council is considering a budget cut of the Flagstaff Police Department of up to 55%. If this is accurate, it is wrong to do.

The National Bureau of Economic Research found where law enforcement have received major budget cuts, that crime, including violent crime, has increased as a result of the decrease in the quantity of law enforcement contacts.

A reduction of that magnitude would affect law enforcement response in the community and would draw resources from other police agencies for assistance. Thus, Sheriff’s Deputies and DPS State Troopers would be taken from their areas of responsibility to assist the City of Flagstaff. Response times will slow and crime will increase. The City of New York just reported that in just rapes alone, in their jurisdiction last month increased by 400% over last year for that month. That is just one case.

I fully support the Flagstaff Police Department and strenuously object to any reduction in budget of such draconian amounts. Write or call your councilmembers and city manager to tell them how you feel. It is your city.

REX STERMER

Flagstaff

