Letter to the Editor: Resident says Kachina roads not built for the future

On Feb. 13, Kachina residents have a small snowstorm, and the main road was closed to hundreds of residents who couldn't get home via Tovar Trail. Brilliant! Residents were forced to use the only other entrance/exit into the north side of Kachina. That road, Kachina Trail, turned into a disaster with no plowing, with stopped and stuck cars leading to a massive traffic jam. There were no plows for a known incoming snowstorm!?

This serves as an example of the lack of traffic planning for Kachina. It is exactly this area (at the top of Tovar Trail) where the Coconino County Board of Supervisors have approved a 130-plus housing development that now wants to expand to 173! If we can't handle traffic now, what are the residents supposed to do with hundreds of additional cars?

If this traffic debacle occurs under today's COVID conditions, what happens when hundreds of cars are added? Kachina can't handle traffic jams now, we definitely can't handle it with 173 new houses on the same small road. What about evacuation conditions?

The board will be voting on this density increase of houses from the approved 130 houses to 173 soon. We cannot handle current COVID conditions, normal conditions, a few inches of snow, a newly built, ill-placed school bus stop, let alone 173 more houses!