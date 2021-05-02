Letter to the Editor: Resident says Friends of Flagstaff’s Future are no friends of Flagstaff

The downzoning would be terrible on several fronts. First, it would preemptively block desperately needed housing, ensuring that housing costs continue to soar and force out middle-class and low-income residents. Second, by blocking housing in the urban core, it would prevent more residents from living close to the amenities and civic space of downtown. Third, blocking housing in Flagstaff’s urban core would drive development to Flagstaff’s periphery, necessitating the destruction of large amounts of forestland.