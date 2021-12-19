 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Resident recommends staying the course for traffic solutions

Letters

Paul Beier's Dec. 14 commentary in the AZ Daily Sun concerning "rethinking the Lone Tree Road Overpass" hit the nail on the head when he indicated he realized the project "would promote use of motor vehicles in Flagstaff." Mr. Beier's observation is exactly the reason this proposal was enacted by Flagstaff voters. As Flagstaff has grown, so have its traffic problems; the Lone Tree Road Overpass addresses just one aspect of resolving those traffic issues. If the plan can be adjusted to aid in pedestrian and biking access, then please do so, but the major emphasis must remain the promotion of better motor vehicle traffic flow and circulation in and around Flagstaff.

ABEL ESTRELLA

Flagstaff

