Letter to the Editor: Resident ready to shift funding from police to more services

I am a resident of the east side of Flagstaff, and as a parent of four children ranging in ages from 3 to 19, I am deeply concerned about safety in our community.

I am writing to strongly urge the mayor and city council at the upcoming budget retreat to significantly reduce the Flagstaff police budget and to begin to divert funding that is currently used for the police to other social services that will better contribute to a reduction in crime. An enormous proportion of police calls in our city (like most cities) is for issues related to intoxication and addiction, being unsheltered, and mental health. All of these would be better dealt with by social service agencies, whose orientation and training is better suited to compassionately and effectively care for these problems.

Policing at the very best provides Band-Aid solutions to these social problems, and at worst is a purveyor of harm in and of itself — particularly for Black, Indigenous, and immigrant communities. Funding organizations that actually can effectively deal with these issues — both in crisis situations and in deeper long-term ways — will keep all of us much safer in the long run.