Letter to the Editor: Resident questions negative responses to affordable housing

There is a parcel of land north of the skate park and the community garden, and Housing Solutions wants to it use to build 11 affordable three-bedroom apartments. The council will have a hearing on moving forward with this proposal.

A ton of people are already writing the council on how to stop this. Virtually everyone is complaining that it will take away the park and garden. Adam Shimoni has responded many times that the park and community garden will not be removed, and therefore will remain open and continue its use for the young children and adults who frequent that park and that garden. The park area is a flood plain area and housing cannot be built on that part of land.

I do not know what it is about the words "affordable housing" that puts entitled homeowners and well-off citizens of Flagstaff in a tizzy. What are they afraid of? It is always the same comment and concern, the us versus them. They are going to bring crime, they are going to increase the traffic, they are hoodlums, they are this, they are that.

If the people complaining knew what Housing Solutions does and how they are helping to end homelessness, how they help domestic abuse survivors, how they help low-income families buy their first home, and if "they" would go and look at what parcel of land is being discussed, maybe, just maybe, they would understand how uneducated and misinformed they sound.

No, these affordable homes/apartments will not go to students, I am certain of that statement. Plus the parcel in question was already approved for housing development. It is high time for Flagstaff to start providing real affordable housing to its most needy residents. We are residents of this city and we have the right to affordable and accessible housing.

MARIA DE LOS ANGELES CASTILLO-RINCON

Flagstaff

