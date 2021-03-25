Letter to the Editor: Resident of Arizona wants end to capital punishment

How we treat our most heinous criminals is a reflection of who we are as a culture. Are we barbaric or civilized? Resuming the death penalty in Arizona would mean we move in the direction opposite of most states and countries. Only five out of 50 states executed criminals in 2020, and most nations have abolished capital punishment.

As a lifelong resident of Arizona, I hope our state will be on the right side of history. I strongly oppose the resumption of executions, and I encourage others to join me by writing our representatives and Gov. Ducey. To execute incarcerated men and women is a stain on our state and a poison that affects all of us.

“Justice is never advanced in the taking of human life” -- Coretta Scott King

REBECCA BIEGERT

Flagstaff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0