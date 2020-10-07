Letter to the Editor: Resident of 25 years believes Daggett a good choice

Although I only moved to Flagstaff in 1995, Becky Daggett has been a constant source of admiration for the variety and sincerity of her community involvement and enthusiasm. We were in the 1997 class of the Flagstaff Leadership Program together, and I have been amazed at the span of her activities since, from reading to kids to caring for foster animals to acting and directing to working to successfully raise funds to improve local transit services. She knows how the city functions and translates that knowledge to action.