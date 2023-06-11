I am both troubled and saddened by the accusations made against the public at Tuesday’s city council meeting. One councilmember after another accused members of the public of engaging in “falsehoods,” “untruths,” “misinformation” and “lies.” There was no assumption of good-faith misunderstanding nor any recognition of legitimate differences of opinion.
Not a single councilmember stepped back and asked, "What is going on here? Why is there so much supposed misinformation circulating about the NAH proposal?" No one acknowledged the fact that the hospital move is contentious for many reasons, not the least of which is that its impact on the city budget, taxpayer obligations, the medical community as a whole, and the city’s core have not been fully explained to the public.
Ironically, the unbraiding ended with a councilmember announcing that "honest debate is critical." I couldn’t agree more. But honest debate begins with Council taking responsibility for ensuring that the public's questions are answered and that decisions are made with full transparency. And it requires a measure of respect and good faith that was not on display that evening. I am signing the petition for a referendum to overturn Council's decision on the hospital. My reason: I am seeking to understand the truth about the impact of the hospital move on our community. I ask that my elected officials respect my motives and resist the temptation to characterize dissent as dishonesty.
SANDRA LUBARSKY
Flagstaff
