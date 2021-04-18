Letter to the Editor: Resident doesn't see rental properties as good fit for city

I am writing to protest and complain about Vacation Rental By Owner (VRBO) homes in Flagstaff which are disrupting neighborhoods and destroying the sense of community for people who call Flagstaff home.

I will cite my personal example: I live in a small court backing up to the forest. Young families have moved here in order for their small children to have a safe place to run and play, ride their bikes, etc. The sale of a large home in the court to a VRBO owner from out of town has resulted in the following:

Multiple families/individuals cram into the house, arriving in several automobiles blocking up the court and speeding in and out of the court, endangering small children at play. Staff retreats for businesses are held, again with multiple cars coming and going and parking willy-nilly all over the court in front of houses blocking driveways and mailboxes. River trip companies bring their guests and gear, loading and unloading, blocking the court. A group of renters recently built a bonfire in the backyard next to the forest so that a neighbor, in fear, called the fire department.