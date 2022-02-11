Letter to the Editor: Resident believes Matthews is 'nice' but not much else

I commend city council candidate Lori Matthews for her work to help unsheltered people of Flagstaff achieve a level of financial security; this is something we need more of in our city, our state and our country. I do, however, believe that Ms. Matthews is either incredibly naïve or not being entirely truthful with Flagstaff voters.

For her to assert that she received thousands of dollars from extreme conservative donors who have little obvious connection to Flagstaff simply because she is a “nice person” is absurd. There are many nice people who do good things all over the country who are not receiving similar donations from these people. This kind of wealth always has an agenda and the major donors to Ms. Matthews’ campaign have made their agenda clear with their affiliations and donation history supporting people who are literally attempting to overthrow our democracy.

Extreme politics is making its way into the most local levels of government, including school boards and city councils. We are seeing the results in banned books and transgender athlete bans, anti-mask mandates and attacks on the accurate teaching of this nation’s history.

I have no doubt Ms. Matthews is a nice person. But her attitude seems to me either evasive or naïve; neither one is desirable for someone running our city.

CHRISTA SADLER

Flagstaff

