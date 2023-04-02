The word "woke" has suddenly become hugely popular amongst Republican politicians, and Gov. DeSantis is using it ad nauseam. I doubt that they all understand the definition of "woke," but in their mind it encapsulates everything they hate about democracy.

Do Republicans have a word or sentence that expresses their own ideals? It can't be "freedom" or "less government," because everything red states passed lately points to "dictatorial." They deny physicians to perform abortions. They dictate what educators can teach, they ban books they disapprove of in school libraries, they mandate what words students are allowed to use in school and they deny a woman's right to choose.

Banning abortions in this country is no different from forced abortions in China. Both are autocratic overreaches. These types of subjugation only take place in countries such as China, Russia, N. Korea, etc. -- in other words, only in dictatorships, except now these autocratic methods are also taking root in Republican-led states.

It's no secret that some GOP lawmakers are sympathetic toward authoritarians. Donald Trump was.

The only instance where Republicans apply their interpretation of "freedom and less government" is when guns come into play. The latest school shooting in Nashville shows just how ill-conceived, ignorant and destructive some of their their methods of governance really are.

Sincerely,

MARGRIT NOVACK

Flagstaff