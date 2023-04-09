Is it a coincidence that Republican presidents have been impeached for misuse of power and obstruction of justice? Is there something in the political orthodoxy of the party that is conducive to abusive behavior?

The Republican Party presents itself as the upright, moral values party, and is disdainful of what they term liberal immorality. The Republicans have spent 50 years moralizing about loose morals and squalid behavior by Democrats. The word Democrat provokes a sneer.

What else lurks in the message of the Republican Party that yields to abuse?

The foundational message of the Republican Party is individualism. The individual makes his/her own fate. If one makes a lot of money is is a sign of superiority. Likewise, if one never manages to acquire the basics of life, it is a sign of inferiority. Hence, we admire those of great wealth and assume they have superior character and skills, and despise those who struggle for food and shelter as obviously lacking in character.

The default reputation of those of power and wealth is that they have superior character and skills. However, there are plenty of people of wealth and power who do not have what we call "good character." Human nature is distributed to rich and poor rather randomly.

Democrats take a wider look and view society as a mix of character, but humans as of equal value. Money does not guarantee good character.

HARRIET YOUNG

Flagstaff