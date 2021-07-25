Letter to the Editor: Republicans and their revenue decisions

Arizona legislators came into the 2021 session with a revenue surplus of more than a billion dollars. They had the means to dramatically improve Arizona public schools, which rank at the very bottom for funding, teacher salaries, and class size. But they chose the opposite route.

Instead of improving schools, Republicans chose to give more money to the rich. Our LD6 representatives — Wendy Rogers, Walt Blackman and Brenda Barton — consistently voted for bills that reward the wealthy and punish public schools.

Last November, Arizona voters overwhelmingly approved Proposition 208, which levied a 3.5% tax on individuals earning over $250,000 and married couples earning more than $500,000. Arizonans sent a clear message that they wanted more funding for public schools. Republican lawmakers chose to defy the will of the people though. They tossed out Arizona’s progressive income tax and replaced it with a flat tax. People earning $30,000 to $40,000 annually will get a $17 tax cut, while those earning over $5 million will get an extra $350,303. This amounts to a $1.9 billion tax cut for the wealthy.

There is some good news, though. The massive voucher expansion bill, which would have taken even more money away from public schools and handed it over to private schools, failed to pass. Three House Republicans voted against it.

Republicans control the Senate by a very narrow margin, 16-14, and the House by only 31-29. In 2022, we must replace Rogers, Blackman and Barton with people who care about our children’s education.

