Letter to the Editor: Republican Party trying its best to be regal in the wrong ways

Not since the French monarchy declared the Divine Right of Kings has anyone claimed that only they can rule, that is, until the Republican Party in the United States.

Since their hobby horse platform of anti-choice for women and no taxes for the wealthy doesn't appeal to the average American, they must find a reason to deny the vote to more and more people so that they can win elections. It seems they can't grasp the fact that citizens of a democracy have a right to vote in the U.S. guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution. A majority of citizens want a government that provides security, an inclusive society and a stable economy with good jobs that pay a living wage. The Republicans are horrified and pass royal proclamations that the peasants are socialists and shall not vote! Alors, off with their heads.