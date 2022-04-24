Letter to the Editor: Republican party appears to moving in the right direction

It appears that the Republican party is finally starting to move forward and not backwards. I am cautiously optimistic after reading that some of the current progressive Republican candidates are not creating a platform based upon having Trump’s endorsement. They are not challenging the 2020 election results. And they are not continuing to promote wild conspiracy theories.

Going forward, any successful platform for office should mean returning to responsible politics. There are multiple examples where a responsible and affordable approach needs to be articulated by the candidates. This includes managing inflation, improving homeland security (which really means supporting our police, firemen, first responders and establishing a reliable border control policy), being selective on infrastructure improvements, supporting international policy management and, yes, recognizing the climate control crisis.

That is how they can win the support of Independents, moderate Republicans and maybe even some previous devoted Remocrats.

KEN VLACH

Seligman

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0