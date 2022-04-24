 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the Editor: Republican party appears to moving in the right direction

  • 0
Letters

It appears that the Republican party is finally starting to move forward and not backwards. I am cautiously optimistic after reading that some of the current progressive Republican candidates are not creating a platform based upon having Trump’s endorsement. They are not challenging the 2020 election results. And they are not continuing to promote wild conspiracy theories.

Going forward, any successful platform for office should mean returning to responsible politics. There are multiple examples where a responsible and affordable approach needs to be articulated by the candidates. This includes managing inflation, improving homeland security (which really means supporting our police, firemen, first responders and establishing a reliable border control policy), being selective on infrastructure improvements, supporting international policy management and, yes, recognizing the climate control crisis.

That is how they can win the support of Independents, moderate Republicans and maybe even some previous devoted Remocrats.

People are also reading…

KEN VLACH

Seligman

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)