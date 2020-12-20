Letter to the Editor: Republican leaders should learn how to use their time wisely

The actions of many Republican leaders -- including in Arizona -- in the weeks since Nov. 3 have been profoundly disturbing. The flood of lawsuits and allegations based on flimsy (or zero) evidence of fraud or error has been a tremendous drain of time, energy and resources at a moment when our nation needs to be focused on public health, social justice and environmental crises.

I was privileged to serve as a poll observer in both Yavapai County and Coconino County, during early voting as well as on Election Day. Poll workers, county election officials and our Secretary of State have all carried out a careful, meticulous process with complete integrity. They deserve to be thanked, not denigrated and certainly not threatened with violence or with baseless legal cases.