Letter to the Editor: Republican leaders criticized for gun problem 'denialism'

"It's not a gun problem" is another example of the disease of denialism. Republican leaders do not want to take gun control action for ulterior reasons. But they are too cowardly to own up to that. Instead they pretend to themselves and their constituents that "guns are not a problem" to justify their inaction.
Cognitive dissonance? The global warming “hoax" comes to mind. Or the story of the poor patron who lost a $20 bill at night on the street. Searching for it under the street light, instead of where he lost it -- because "it's too dark back there."
HANS BUHRER
Flagstaff
