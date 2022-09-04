Letter to the Editor: Reporting on FUSD forum for board hopefuls disappoints reader

I was disappointed to see that “Visions outlined during the Form: FUSD board hopefuls discuss transparency, community and more,” failed to report on critical elements of the event including heated exchanges between the candidates, their subject matters and the audience.

There was no mention of the candidates’ observations about the FUSD’s student population and the challenges the district faces. Candidates introduced and discussed the import of socio-economic inequality and structural racism, gender identification, students’ safety, private vs public education, statistical research, parent and teacher conflict, and public policy and whether it is a domain for parents’ involvement among other topics. The forum exchanges transformed the context, creating an atmosphere that was electric.

Further, there was no mention of the audience, its size, diversity and engagement. The audience applauded for different positions relatively equally, submitted (in my observation) some 25 questions, and was an active participant. The interchange between the panel and the audience was charged. The room was permeated with tension. In my opinion, the real story was not reported.

NANCY CURREY

Flagstaff