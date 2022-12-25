Letter to the Editor: Removing DeJoy as postmaster general urged

While I appreciated your article on the noticeable degradation of the U.S. Postal Service, you might have mentioned that the postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, not only comes from corporate America, but had designs for privatizing our Postal Service since the 1960s. I urge everyone concerned to contact the president and Congress to demand the resignation of DeJoy. That alone could restore our beloved post office to the reliable, efficient, fully funded public service we've always known. We had all better stand up to the corporate influence in both parties, otherwise the privatization of our public libraries, our public squares, etc. could be next.