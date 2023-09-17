We don't hear much about the "playing fields of Eton" in America these days, but given our dismal view of our political landscape, it is time to return to old adages.

The British ruling class attended and were trained at classical educational institutions like Eton and Harrow. The boys (there were no girls) learned the classics and played games with elaborate rules. The foundation of the fair play was "playing by the rules" as there was no honor in cheating. Playing by the rules restricted all players to the same set of regulations, and shame was the result of breaking the rules. There was no honor or glory in cheating. For two centuries, American politics paid honor to the tradition of playing by the rules.