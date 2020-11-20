Letter to the Editor: Remember to donate directly to Flagstaff Family Food Center this holiday season

The Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays are nearly upon us. Because of the COVID pandemic this year, they will be hard on all of us. I very much appreciate and feel blessed for the caring community that we live in. Many of us, however, may not know that their donation in local stores may not be used locally. Most of chain stores donation is designated by their headquarter.
The only food bank in northern Arizona is Flagstaff Family Food Center that serves not only Flagstaff and surrounding areas but is also helping our neighbors on the reservation. If you want your donation stays locally be sure to drop turkeys, gift cards or other donations at the following address:
Flagstaff Family Food Center
3805 E. Huntington Drive
Flagstaff, AZ 86004
Phone: (928)526-2211
Even though we can not celebrate the holidays in big gatherings, let us celebrate in peaceful, and safe environments. Happy holidays everyone!
LINA H. WALLEN
Flagstaff
