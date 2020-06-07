Letter to the Editor: Remember that 'We need balanced representation' in Senate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A few thoughts about the U.S. Senate election.

Martha McSally has done a superb job for the people of Arizona, both as a congressperson and a Senator. Strong supporter of small business, family healthcare advantages, national security, and first responders and police departments. She loves our country and our state, and is a former A-10 fighter pilot. She has secured one of the highest marks in Congress for nonpartisanship and attendance in preparing legislation. She works hard for Arizona and deserves another term.

Mark Kelly was a fine astronaut, but his positions are vague, and are largely generic positions of the Democratic party. Much of his funding comes from Chinese business interests. I believe his main reason for running for a position for which he is not prepared is to support his ego and celebrity status, and to capitalize on a sympathy vote from the despicable attack on his wife, Gabby Giffords.

We do not need two liberal senators for Arizona. We need balanced representation. Please, northern Arizona voters, do your homework and please support this fine woman and patriot for her election campaign to continue in the U.S. Senate.

ALAN BONNER

Flagstaff

