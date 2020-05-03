Letter to the Editor: Remember that Deasy's words, actions line up when considering mayor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Now that we know that two incumbent councilmembers -- Jamie Whelan and Charlie Odegaard -- are running for mayor, it’s time to look at their voting record. Candidates make lots of promises, and voters should know their actual votes.

As former president and executive director of Northern Arizona Pride for 15 years, I’ve been deeply disappointed in Councilwoman Jamie Whelan, who hasn’t fought for LGBTQ2S + rights. The truth is she threw the nonbinary, nonconforming Flagstaff community under the bus. Don’t be misled by her false advocacy.

Both councilmembers Jamie Whelan and Charlie Odegaard opposed the minimum wage increase for Flagstaff low-wage workers, those we all know now are “essential.” Councilmember Whelan actively looks for ways to undermine it. Can they really look our essential workers in the eye and say they don’t deserve their pay?

Both voted yes on the student housing project Milltown, a monstrosity not built yet across from Target. Councilmember Whelan campaigned against big student housing projects, then flipped and voted yes. Even the Arizona Daily Sun called her out for her hypocritical vote. Councilmember Odegaard also voted yes on Milltown.

I’m supporting Paul Deasy for mayor.