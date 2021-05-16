Letter to the Editor: Remember Republicans' actions when approaching the polls

I appreciated reading today's front-page article "In AZ election audit, fraud fantasies live on," and I was particularly struck by the quote from former Arizona Republican Attorney General Grant Woods, who said, with regard to the Republicans who are continuing their bogus election audit (how many times do we have to recount the vote?): "They (the Republicans) lost, and they can't get over it. And they don't want to get over it because they want to continue to sow doubt about the election."