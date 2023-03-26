March 29 was chosen as National Vietnam War Veterans Day because on March 29, 1973, Military Assistance Command, Vietnam (MACV) was disbanded and the last U.S. combat troops departed the Republic of Vietnam.

A total of 2,709,918 Americans served in uniform in Vietnam, and 240 men were awarded the Medal of Honor during the Vietnam War.

The war killed 58,220 American soldiers and wounded 153,303 more. Another 1,643 were missing in action. North Vietnam lost 1.1 million soldiers, while 250,000 South Vietnamese soldiers died. Both sides lost more than 2 million civilians.

Studies have found a high incidence of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) among Vietnam veterans. Even decades after the war, there are still approximately a quarter of a million Vietnam Veterans that are suffering from PTSD sadly Vietnam Vets average 37,000 suicides every year.

The Vietnam veterans were treated with disdain and were essentially shunned once they returned home from war. The veterans were seemingly blamed for what had happened in Vietnam until 1982 when the Vietnam Veterans Memorial was erected in Washington, D.C.

DAVE SAVAGE

US Navy LTjg (FMR)

Active Duty 1968 – 1970

Williams