Letter to the Editor: Remember, accidents will happen

Why have people become so eager to litigate? A harmless man noted in neighborhood Cheshire went up to an open window and petted a kitty. People were freaked out despite the fact that he posed no real threat and made a kitty happy. Someone posted, "did you call the police?" For what? Trespassing?

This was prompted by today's letter describing someone barely not having a traffic accident due to brake failure. From her own description this was what happened, but she tried to have the police issue a citation. Apparently we all can't just get along, realizing we're all human and things happen. A sad state we've become.