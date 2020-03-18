Letter to the Editor: Remain aware what you see is behind the curve

I had been taking the dire predictions regarding the COVID-19 with a grain of salt because the known spread/cases are well below that experienced in some other countries, until recent articles. These articles detailed where this country’s response, by this and prior federal administrations, states and others, leaves us with an “iceberg view” of events.

WaPo writer Megan McArdle used an old math puzzle about lily pads, doubling in number each day covering a pond, to clarify the point that what is apparent today is misleading & confirms the “iceberg view,” because with the lack of testing, we cannot see the number of plants/cases on their way to being visible the next day. Those unseen cases are at the same time creating the doubling for the day after tomorrow.

Consider that with the millions who get flu vaccinations, 250,000 were hospitalized and 14,000 have died, this flu season; no one is immunized to this more deadly coronavirus. Lacking an aggressive national coordination of the actions to at least “flatten the curve,” please remain aware that what you see under present testing/reporting is far behind the curve and practice the guidelines of the CDC & WHO https://www.coconino.az.gov/covid19 with links to CDC and WHO.