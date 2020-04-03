Letter to the Editor: Relying on minimum wage workers in a crisis

Does anyone else see the great irony that we’ve spent the last couple years greatly debating the worth and value of lower wage workers as the Flagstaff minimum wage has increased, yet now that we are in the middle of the biggest universal crisis we hopefully ever experience, the people we are relying upon almost exclusively to help us “get by” are all making that minimum wage we didn’t think we could survive giving them in the first place?
DAVE SMITH
Flagstaff
