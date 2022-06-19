Letter to the Editor: Reluctance to close forest earlier perplexes resident

As a 35-year resident of Flagstaff, I must ask why the Coconino National Forest supervisor, year after year, inevitably waits until a catastrophic wildfire event before closing the forest to recreational uses. I had hoped the forest would have been closed after the Memorial Day week-end.

I certainly appreciate the importance of keep the forest open to hikers and campers but feel the long-term health of the Coconino National Forest should be of paramount concern! Now we are facing, yet again, a serious wildfire that likely could have been avoided ...