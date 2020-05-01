Letter to the Editor: Releasing nonviolent criminals from prison could save lives

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As Sen. McSally, Rep. O’Halleran and Sen. Sinema begin working on the next stimulus package, I urge them to set three priorities:

-- Protecting and supporting essential workers.

-- Protecting voting, finding and funding ways for all citizens to vote safely and easily.

-- Keep prisoners safe. Create safe and healthy prison environments for both inmates and staff.

Our adopted son, currently in prison like so many others, poses no risk to society. As COVID-19 spreads, release those who pose no threat to public safety, who languish in prison because of draconian policies of impossibly long sentences. Not doing so will kill a lot of people, not only inside the prisons, but outside as prison officials move between the two environments.

It's time to use common sense and release nonviolent inmates, especially if they have a home to go to. Doing so will save countless lives, both inside and outside of prisons. Thank you for your full consideration.

KARYN DéMARTELAERE

Munds Park

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0