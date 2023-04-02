This morning there was news of a burning BNSF train in Minnesota bringing back memories of the 1973 Kingman explosion. While not a derailment, when the 33,000-gallon propane car was being offloaded, a fireball resulted. The explosion had a 2,000-foot radius. Eleven firemen died and over 100 individuals were burned.

I mention this tragedy as everyday tank cars are transported through Flagstaff by the BNSF containing flammable and toxic chemicals. Notwithstanding a railroad’s efforts derailments happen. Cars fail, rails fracture.

Recently, I was at the San Francisco crossing and noticed a large mangled piece of metal apparently haven fallen off a train. The next day it was gone. My concern was a potential derailment.

With new technology, train sizes and weights have ballooned. It is common to see trains with four engines at the front, two pushers in the middle and multiple pushers at the back. To appreciate the immense weight, one need only stand at a crossing and watch how much the rail moves. Yet, railroads use air brakes first patented in 1869 with limited improvements since. Under the right circumstances a tank car can travel considerable distances after derailment, sometimes exploding. A 2,000-foot blast in Flagstaff would be catastrophic.

What can be done? Nearly all regulation is done at the federal level. States have little jurisdiction and cities even less. The federal regulations are primarily aimed at preventing derailments. Little is said about mitigating damage. Legislation was introduce in Congress to address train safety. It has stalled. Legislation was introduced in the Legislature to limit train lengths to 8,500 feet. While arguments can be made in support of the bill, its viability is in question in light of a 1945 Supreme Court decision.

While this bill winds through the Legislature and is litigated, I would urge all to support similar legislation, whether at the state or national level. I would also urge the BNSF to self limit train lengths throughout the city, restrict the number of flammable and toxic chemical loads a given train can carry, and to impose a slow zone throughout the city.

MARK ASPEY

Flagstaff